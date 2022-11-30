OnePlus to launch two new monitors in India on December 12

After teasing the launch of a product from a brand-new category on Instagram, OnePlus has now confirmed that it is venturing into the monitor business by launching two models — the OnePlus Monitor X27 and the OnePlus Monitor E24.

OnePlus will announce two new monitors on December 12 in India, which is also likely to be OnePlus’s last product launch of the year. Given the company has a stronghold in the smart TV business with 123 per cent YoY growth in India, it is likely to use those learnings to make its first set of products unique to compete against its contemporaries.

In a press note, the brand shared a few details regarding its first pair of monitors in India. As the name suggests, the OnePlus Monitor X27 will be a 27-inch monitor, which will be positioned as a premium product. Similarly, Monitor X27 is said to be a great choice for gaming sessions and online studies, hence, this model is likely to offer a higher refresh rate with a premium build quality.

The OnePlus Monitor E24 will be a compact 24-inch monitor and it is expected to cost a lot less than the Monitor X27. This model is said to be focused on content consumption and regular usage. According to the brand, these monitors will come with a sturdy stand and can be used in both vertical and horizontal form factors.

These monitors also seem to have a thin-bezel design. In terms of pricing, OnePlus might go with an aggressive pricing approach to compete against the existing monitor brands.