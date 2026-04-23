OnePlus teases Nord CE 6 with high-refresh display and big battery

For cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera that uses dual-axis optical image stabilisation technology (OIS). (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is preparing to roll out more products in the mid-range smartphone category in India: the OnePlus Nord CE 6. Before the phones’ release, OnePlus revealed some details. The products will be upgraded compared to the previous generation model in terms of screen display, performance, cameras, and batteries.

First, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoothness during scrolling and gaming, such as games running at 144fps. For cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera that uses dual-axis optical image stabilisation technology (OIS). For selfies, it includes a 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus, similar to the setup seen on the Nord 6. Both the front and back camera units will be capable of recording 4K resolution video.