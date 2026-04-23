OnePlus teases Nord CE 6 with high-refresh display and big battery

OnePlus is preparing to roll out more products in the mid-range smartphone category in India: the OnePlus Nord CE 6. Before the phones’ release, OnePlus revealed some details. The products will be upgraded compared to the previous generation model in terms of screen display, performance, cameras, and batteries.
First, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoothness during scrolling and gaming, such as games running at 144fps. For cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera that uses dual-axis optical image stabilisation technology (OIS). For selfies, it includes a 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus, similar to the setup seen on the Nord 6. Both the front and back camera units will be capable of recording 4K resolution video.
On the inside, the smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor along with the Touch Reflex co-processor, which offers an ultra-fast touch response speed of 3200Hz, ensuring enhanced performance for gaming and normal operations.
The phone will come loaded with the latest OxygenOS 16 software built atop the Android 16 operating system. Some of the highlights of OxygenOS 16 will include AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Reframe.
One of the standout features is its 8,000mAh battery, which supports fast wired charging as well as 27W reverse charging. Regarding the device’s longevity, the Nord CE 6 will provide multiple types of protection against dust, water, and extreme environments. These include IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, as well as MIL-STD-810H.
When it comes to the audio system, the phone will feature two stereo speakers that will deliver an Ultra Volume of up to 300 per cent.
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be released at noon on May 7. It will be offered in three colour options: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.