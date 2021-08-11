OnePlus teases its own foldable phone ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 reveal

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone at the Unpacked event today and it seems that OnePlus wants to steal its thunder. The Chinese company has posted a teaser from its social media handles, suggesting that it could soon unveil a foldable phone.

While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the details of the upcoming device, the teaser shows that there is a gap in the middle, so this could either be a rollable smartphone or a foldable phone.

So far, there are no rumours about any new OnePlus smartphone, meaning this could also be a concept device. When you first look at the teaser, it suggests that this is a foldable phone that has a hinge, instead of a flexible display. Upon closer inspection, we can also see two displays, a volume rocker, a power key and a physical alert slider.

There is also a possibility that OnePlus might be planning to offer users a dual-screen accessory, similar to what LG has done. LG has already launched a few phones with a dual-screen accessory, and these are LG Velvet and LG G8X ThinQ. Foldable phones with the bleeding edge of display tech cost huge, so the company might have plans to offer a dual-screen case, which would be cheaper.

From that teaser alone, it is a bit difficult to say what OnePlus has in mind. But, it at least confirms that OnePlus is holding an event for this mystery device, which will take place today at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM in India). This is the same time that Samsung’s Unpacked event will kick off. It will be interesting to see what OnePlus has planned for everyone.