OnePlus suffers another data breach, customer details stolen

OnePlus in a statement posted on its official forum has confirmed that it has suffered from another data breach. The company states that an “unauthorized party” has accessed order information of some customers. The company has started notifying the affected customers today.

The data that has been accessed included customer names, contact numbers, emails and shipping addresses. It also stated that the breachers were not able to access any payment information, passwords and accounts.

OnePlus has also set up an FAQ page, where it states that it was able to discover the breach last week. Since then the company has inspected its website thoroughly to ensure that all the flaws due to which the breachers were able to access the data have been fixed.

The company is yet to disclose the number of customers that have been affected by this breach. It is currently just saying that, when it got to know about the breach, it took immediate steps to stop the intruder and to reinforce its security.

To recall, this is the second breach that OnePlus has suffered in less than two years. The first breach took place in January 2018, where customer data including their credit card information was stolen from the company. During that breach, the company has revealed up to 40,000 customers were affected.

OnePlus is now taking a few measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In its FAQ page for the breach, it has stated that it will soon be partnering with a “world-renowned security platform next month.” It also stated that it is soon going to launch a bug bounty program to ensure the security of its customers.