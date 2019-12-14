OnePlus confirms ‘Special’ CES 2020 event to showcase a new product

OnePlus will host a ‘Special Event’ at CES 2020 in January. (Invite shared by OnePlus) OnePlus will host a ‘Special Event’ at CES 2020 in January. (Invite shared by OnePlus)

Late on Friday evening, OnePlus surprised everyone by teasing a ‘Special’ CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2020 event. The CES 2020 is scheduled to begin on January 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States and will continue until January 10. In the teaser, OnePlus didn’t reveal any details about the announcement the company is going to make next month. “We’ll show you something special. See you in Las Vegas,” OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau notes in a tweet.

For now, there is no clarity on what OnePlus is going to announce at the Consumer Electronic Show. The teaser appears in black and orange colour, which more or less look like the colour of McLaren. It could also be possible that OnePlus might just announce a new category like smartwatch considering it is calling it a ‘Special Event’.

Going by Lau’s tweet, it appears that the company will ‘show’ or showcase something and not launch it for the consumers. Could it be a new 5G phone? could it be a foldable phone? could it be a smartwatch? could it be true wireless earbuds? Well, as there’s no official information, it could be anything. It could also be possible that OnePlus might just show how its next flagship phone or OnePlus 8 will look like.

Last week, a report coming from 91Mobiles revealed that OnePlus will enter the mid-range segment with OnePlus 8 Lite. The phone is reportedly already in the works. In addition to confirming the existence of the OnePlus 8 Lite, the report also revealed renders show how the phone will look. The renders show the OnePlus 8 Lite with triple rear cameras, punch hole camera on the to-middle of the screen, and slim bezels on the sides of the phone. The USB Type C port is also visible in the renders of the OnePlus 8 Lite. Notably, OnePlus is yet to reveal details about the 8 Lite.

Alongside the OnePlus 8 series, the company is also working on truly wireless earbuds, revealed tipster Max J earlier this week. With the wireless earbuds OnePlus could aim to compete with Apple’s AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

