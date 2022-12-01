OnePlus phones to get four Android updates: Which phones may be supported

OnePlus: It looks like Android smartphone makers are finally taking software updates seriously. While Android still falls behind Apple when it comes to software updates, brands like Samsung have bgun stepping up their update game to remain competitive, by supporting their top devices for longer. OnePlus is now the latest brand to follow suit, matching Samsung’s 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patch updates.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Android OS updates will come as OxygenOS updates, which is the brand’s signature custom skin. While the company has noted that the extended update programme will kick off next year in 2023, it has not mentioned which smartphones or which of its multiple series will support the same.

Though the company has now confirmed the list of smartphones that are eligible to receive four major OxygenOS updates, it is likely to be limited to the the brand’s flagship smartphones.

Given the company has mentioned that the new software delivery system will be applicable starting in 2023, the upcoming OnePlus 11 series devices could be one of the first smartphones that will receive four major OxygenOS updates. With a likely inclusion of Android 13 at launch, the phone could see its last major OxygenOS update take the device to Android 17.

Four generations of OxygenOS updates could be limited to OnePlus's flagship models.

What about OnePlus Nord series phones?

The brand’s Nord series of affordable devices may not get the same treatment as the flagships when it comes to updates. The Nord smartphones are likely to receive either two or three generations of OxygenOS updates from the date of release. If we look at the OxygenOS 13 rollout, it is only the flagship models like the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 9 Pro are the smartphones that have received the Android 13-based OS update and the company is yet to deliver the same for the Nord series of smartphones.

Note that these details are speculations on our part for now. OnePlus is yet to officially confirm which of its existing/upcoming phones will support the four-year Android update programme and we must wait a little longer to know for sure. With two major Android phone-makers now offering four years of system updates, it remains to be seen if other brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will follow suit.