OnePlus smart TVs will offer premium screen experience in affordable price: Pete Lau (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus smart TVs will offer premium screen experience in affordable price: Pete Lau (Image: OnePlus)

After bringing two premium TVs last year, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch affordable TVs for the Indian consumers. The company is set to launch the affordable OnePlus smart TV series on July 2 in the country. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed new details of the upcoming TVs and the latest one is about the screen. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints via his latest tweet that affordable TVs will sport the company’s “Cinematic Display”.

In the tweet, Lau mentions, “Our new Cinematic Display has earned its name with an exceptional DCI-P3 93% color gamut, one of the fullest, most vivid displays of color out there.” This means despite the affordable pricing OnePlus smart TV series will come with a display at par with many premium TVs. To recollect, for the OnePlus TV Q1 series as well the company focused a lot on the screen and the experience it offers to the consumers. For the affordable segment too OnePlus seemingly aims the same.

READ | Here’s everything we know so far about OnePlus smart TV

Additionally, Lau also tweets, “We’re taking smoothness to the next level with our innovative Gamma Engine to deliver better picture quality at a more affordable price.” The screen is one of the most important factors consumers consider while buying a TV and OnePlus is leaving no stones unturned to offer the best-in-class viewing experience.

The company previously confirmed that the base model of the affordable OnePlus smart TV series will start at under Rs 20,000. According to the BIS certification listing the company is set to launch two smart TVs in the country on July 2. The base model with a 32-inch screen while the top-end model will include a bigger 43-inch screen. The listing had also revealed that the TVs will come with remote control.

The two affordable TVs are specially designed for Indian consumers, which means other markets may not get them. OnePlus has partnered with Amazon for affordable TV series. The listing page is already out on the platform with the “notify me” option.

With the affordable TVs OnePlus will clearly aim at competing with Xiaomi’s Mi TVs that are the top-selling smart television in the country right now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd