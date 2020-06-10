OnePlus smart TV series: 6 confirmed details of the affordable smart TVs

OnePlus reveals details of the affordable OnePlus smart TV series: 6 confirmed details (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus reveals details of the affordable OnePlus smart TV series: 6 confirmed details (Image: OnePlus)

After ruling the premium Indian smartphone segment for many quarters, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch affordable products in the country. The company is all set to launch affordable OnePlus TV in the country on July 2. Pete Lau CEO of OnePlus has confirmed that the TV will simply be called OnePlus smart TV.

OnePlus entered the smart TV space last year with the launch of two premium TVs — OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro with an expensive price tag.

India is a price-sensitive market and most consumers look for products that are big on specifications yet affordable. OnePlus TV Q1 series did offer premium features but was on the expensive side. The series started at Rs 69,990 and went up to touch almost a lakh.

With the launch of the OnePlus smart TV series, the company is aiming to target the mass that wants value for money products.

OnePlus has a massive consumer base in the country and hence the upcoming affordable OnePlus smart TV series will give a serious competition to the Xiaomi’s Mi TVs and the recently launched Realme smart TVs. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed some of the key details of the OnePlus smart TV series. Here’s everything we know about the TV series so far.

–The launch date is confirmed. OnePlus is all set to launch the affordable OnePlus TVs next month. The launch date is set on July 2. Due to the pandemic, OnePlus will skip the physical launch event, and this one will be an online-only event.

–OnePlus has also confirmed that there is going to be more than one TV. The company has said that OnePlus smart TV series is coming hinting that more TVs. Reports suggest that the company will launch two smart TVs on the slated date. The screen sizes are yet to be confirmed but given the aggressive pricing OnePlus is planning to launch the TVs at we can expect the TVs to either a 32-inch or a 43-inch or 50-inch. OnePlus TV Q1 series comes with a 55-inch screen.

–OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that OnePlus smart TVs will be available on Amazon.in similar to all other OnePlus products. The availability date is yet to be revealed by the company. The smart TVs are listed on the e-commerce website with ‘Notify me’ button.

–One of the key highlights of the OnePlus smart TVs will be the price. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus smart TV will have a starting price of under Rs 20.000. With such aggressive pricing, the OnePlus smart TV will directly compete with Realme TV and Mi TV in India.

–Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus smart TV series is exclusively for the Indian consumers, at least for now.

–The company has also revealed that despite the aggressive pricing the OnePlus smart TVs will not compromise on features. The smart TVs are said to be packed with smart and top-notch features. The design of the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs are yet to be confirmed.

