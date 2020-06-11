OnePlus smart TV screen sizes revealed: 32-inch and 43-inch tipped to launch (Express photo) OnePlus smart TV screen sizes revealed: 32-inch and 43-inch tipped to launch (Express photo)

Affordable OnePlus smart TVs are launching in India on July 2. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus smart TVs have been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which also means that the TVs are all set to officially launch in the country. The certification website reveals several details about the OnePlus smart TVs. It first confirms the screen sizes of TVs.

According to BIS listing, OnePlus will launch two TVs in India on the slated date — the base model with 32-inch screen size while the top-end model will include a 43-inch screen. This is similar to Realme that launched a 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs in India stating that these are the most preferred to buy TVs with smaller screen sizes.

The certification listing revealed the model numbers of the OnePlus TVs. It revealed the 32-inch with model number 32HA0A00 while the 43-inch with model number 43FA0A00. Reported first by My Smart Price the certification listing reveals that both are LED TVs.

The BIS certification listing also reveals that the upcoming OnePlus TVs are being manufactured by Radiant Appliances and Electronics Private Limited — which is located in Raviryala village in Rangareddy (Hyderabad), Telangana. The listing further reveals that the OnePlus TVs will come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

READ | Here’s everything we know about OnePlus smart TV so far

Additionally, BIS certifies two remote controls from OnePlus with model number RC-002B and RC-002C. No further details are provided but this hints at the fact that the remote controls are for 32-inch and 43-inch TV.

OnePlus has confirmed some details about the OnePlus smart TVs. One of the key features of the OnePlus smart TVs will be the pricing. These are going to affordable TVs unlike the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The company has teased that the base model of the OnePlus TV — most likely the 32-inch — will be priced under Rs 20,000. The 43-inch OnePlus TV will be slightly more expensive in comparison.

The company has confirmed that OnePlus smart TV will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The upcoming affordable OnePlus TVs are said to be specifically developed for India only considering the price sensitive consumers in the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd