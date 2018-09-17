OnePlus to venture into smart TV market, considering ‘connected human experience’: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus will move beyond smartphones, and is likely to expand to the smart TV market soon with OnePlus TV. OnePlus will move beyond smartphones, and is likely to expand to the smart TV market soon with OnePlus TV.

OnePlus will move beyond smartphones, and is likely to expand to the smart TV market soon. This was confirmed by the company in a blogpost, through which it has announced its plans to create its first Smart TV. As part of the expansion beyond smartphones, the post states that OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau will head the new division.

In the post, Lau explains that OnePlus will be expanding in its endeavour to create ‘a connected human experience’. As part of this plan, he elaborates that the company will be carrying forward its smartphone formula to the home through OnePlus TV.

As per Lau, this smart TV will offer much more than just shows and movies, as he calls the TV an important part of ‘intelligent connectivity’. While the statement does not reveal any aspects of its design or intended launch date, Lau believes this to be an important step in OnePlus’ journey ‘for the next five years’.

Lau lists four environments for which users need to stay connected: the home, the workplace, the commute and being on-the-move. This suggests that OnePlus TV could be the start of the brand’s product diversification strategy. The CEO also said that 5G and Artificial Intelligence will drive how it evolves its strategy in the next five years.

Founded in 2013, OnePlus has launched eight smartphones that are based on its operating system, OxygenOS, as well as an audio accessory in OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones. Lau claims that the OnePlus community has over 5 million members worldwide.

OnePlus is also going to launch its OnePlus 6T soon. The smartphone could sport a waterdrop design for the notch and triple-rear cameras. The phone could launch in mid-October, according to some leaks .

