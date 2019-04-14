OnePlus is working on TV, not planning to launch foldable phone anytime soon: Report

OnePlus might be working on three phones to launch this year (OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G), as suggested by an earlier leak but the company is not planning a foldable phone at the moment. According to a report by Repubblica.it, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that folding screens do have potential, but not in phones, not with the current technology.

Pete Lau went to Milan to speak with students at the European Institute of Design. He shared the OnePlus’ future plans revealing that the company wants to expand to fields other than smartphones, starting with the “smart display” (or smart TV) emphasizing the need to replace remote controls.

He said that artificial intelligence can learn from a user’s habits and provide what is needed when needed. He said that the project is further ahead in development but it’s still too early to tell when it will launch.

Talking about the foldable screens in smartphones, Pete Lau said that the foldable phones do not offer anything different than a traditional smartphone. With the current technology, the curvature of the screen that folds is too wide and therefore the thickness is excessive.

He said that it will take time for the technology to develop to the point where we get to fold the screen like a sheet of paper without damaging it or marking it.

OnePlus CEO also talked about the internet of things (IoT) saying that within ten years we will have an era where everything will be connected. He said that OnePlus will build office products for the cloud-connected era, combined with advancements in 5G and AI.