OnePlus second TV Innings: Seven expected home runs!

It has successfully revolutionised the smartphone world in a remarkably small-time frame. And after making quite a significant mark on the smartphone world, it stepped in the television zone and then changed how we consumed content on our TVs. Yes, we are talking about OnePlus. The company launched the Q1 range of televisions last year which turned out to be a big headache for existing premium TVs in the race. Now the brand is all set to unfurl its television wings and fly in the affordable segment. OnePlus is ready to introduce a new range of smart televisions in the country on July 2 and is following its “Burdenless design” philosophy with the new range of TVs. While we are expecting it to be just as revolutionary as the Q1 range, one thing is likely to be very different – the price! Here are seven things you should definitely know about the upcoming OnePlus TV series:

Bezel-less is so last year! Bring in frame-less!

Having nearly no bezels may be a trend that has become a go-to design element in smartphones, but TVs still tend to come in a frame around the big display. After introducing a bezel-less premium TV last year, OnePlus is taking the display design game up a few notches by subtracting the corners! Yes, you heard it right! After trimming down the bezels, OnePlus is now cutting down corners (quite literally!). The new range of the OnePlus Tv will come covered with a sheet of sheer matte black glass with a whopping 95 per cent display to body ratio. This means the new OnePlus TVs will literally be all display. OnePlus has also used a special aluminum alloy process to give the TVs a more unified look. The brand is using a single piece of aluminum to get four nearly 90-degree corners to match the screen as opposed to the slightly rounded ones that we see on televisions generally. The single aluminum alloy sheet is used to cover the left, the top and the right middle of the frame instead of three separate pieces of metals.

All that no-bezel display backed by the most vivid of colours!

An all-display-front may be enough to make the new OnePlus TV series a visual delight but OnePlus is backing all that display with some really cutting edge technology. The latest range will come with a new Cinematic Display with a DCI-P3 color gamut of 93 per cent, which means it will be one of the most vivid displays in the market in terms of colour. Imagine: all that frame-less beauty of a display topped with the most vivid colours. This is what TV dreams are made of!

Dolby support for both sight and sound

The new range of OnePlus TV also brings in the support for Dolby Vision HDR pictures and Dolby Atmos Cinematic sound. This means your viewing experience will be enhanced by Dolby’s imaging Vision HDR technology that will add more contrast, colour and brightness to your TV. The Dolby Atmos Cinematic sound support will add another dimension to the sound on your smartTV, making it a terrific package deal!

Backed by stainless steel and carbon fibre

A front as luxurious as this has to be backed by something equally premium and solid which is why OnePlus has very mindfully crafted a back that would go hand in hand with that beautiful front. The upper part of the back uses a special variety of stainless-steel composite panel which is very thin yet very sturdy. The lower part of the back is cut from a Q1 series cloth with premium carbon fiber which we earlier saw in the Q1 series.

To call them thin would be an understatement

The new OnePlus TVs measure a mere 6.9 mm at their thinnest points. This can easily put even the really slim OnePlus smartphones on a calorie deficit diet to shame because this is a level of thin that even many smartphones fail to achieve, let alone TVs.

It is called a “smarter TV” series for a reason

UI is an area where OnePlus excels and we are expecting nothing else with the new range of TVs from the brand. The UI on the new range will be inspired by the minimalistic yet intuitive Oxygen OS that runs on OnePlus smartphones. This means you can expect a UI that would enable you to optimise your smart TV experience without complicating your life at all. OnePlus is not calling it “Smarter TV” for no reason.

An “X” that will not haunt you

An all front display, with no bezels and corners, a brilliant colour gamut, support for Dolby sight and sound technology topped with an extremely premium design. Now all this might sound like the making of a really premium smart TV. While the new series of TVs from OnePlus will be premium in all tech and features department, it will be far from premium in one zone i.e, the price (the best one of all). As per a tweet from the company, the new series of smart TV will have these three indicated price points: Rs 1X,999, Rs. 2X,999, and Rs. 4X,999. This means no matter what the value of “X” might be in this equation, you will get a positive end-result for sure as OnePlus’ flagship killing days are back.

