OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build for OnePlus 9 series: Check details

OnePlus has rolled out the first OxygenOS 12-based Open Beta build for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The new update is based on the latest Android 12 OS. The new OxygenOS 12 update brings a new user interface with simplified visuals, and one will also be able to experience the recent codebase integration with ColorOS.

The OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro users can head over to this forum post for download links. Do note that the update is about 3GB in size and your phone should have at least 30 percent battery life.

List of phones that will get OxygenOS 12 beta update

The company has announced in a blog post that the same update will soon be coming to other models as well. These include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and Nord CE 5G.

OxygenOS 12 features

The latest OxygenOS 12 update brings Canvas AOD 2.0 feature, which basically creates a wireframe picture from a photo on your phone. With this update, users will see a variety of new brushed and line colours for better customization. The selection of photos and adjustments on the final effect has become more flexible, as OnePlus says it now adapts to different sizes of images and supports image scaling.

With the upgraded Toolbox 2.0, OnePlus has added support for voice modulation in five popular games, which will let you change your voice during in-game chats. This is a good feature as it will help protect your privacy. The company has also added support for FPS floating windows, game filters, frame rate settings, and more.

OnePlus is now also offering three levels in Dark Mode to give users more options to adjust their phone to the mode that best fits their reading preferences. The company has also improved the Work-Life Balance feature and the new version. In case you are unaware, OnePlus has a Work-Life Balance feature, using which one can set up work and life modes, and categorize the notifications for uninterrupted moments at work.

With the 2.0 version of the feature, users can now categorize notifications and messages from different apps into two modes and sort them by priority. In addition, OnePlus says “the work and life modes switch intelligently according to office locations, Wi-fi networks, or a specific timing you set, separating your life and work easily and clearly.”

The Note app has also received several new editing functions, new formatting tools, and a doodle feature. The OxygenOS 12 also brings a wider range of customizations for Shelf. It can now be customized with feature cards of different sizes and background images, allowing you to group features and personalize the Shelf layout.

Inside the Shelf, the company has also upgraded the step counter card into a Health card, which one can connect to their OnePlus Watch to access health information like Calories or Heart rate. One will also notice a new Earphone Control card. The Gallery app now also allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture.