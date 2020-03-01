OnePlus to reveal a “special” product on March 3, here’s what it could be

OnePlus is silent for a very long time now. It has been quite some time that the Chinese smartphone company announced a new product. The last one was its Concept One phone. OnePlus showcased the Concept One phone with electrochromic glass at the back during CES (Consumers Electronics Show) 2020 in January this year. The concept phone was just to show the company’s latest camera innovation aka “invisible” camera design to the world.

Post the announcement of the Concept One, OnePlus had said that it will use the ‘invisible’ glass camera technology on future OnePlus phones. The company didn’t reveal any specific details though.

Rumours around OnePlus 8 series are flooding the internet already but the company is yet to officially confirm it. The latest tweet from OnePlus confirms a new product that will be revealed on Tuesday, March 3. OnePlus hasn’t clearly mentioned what this product is all about — whether it is a phone or an audio device or any other.

The tweet mentions, “2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what’s coming up?”. We believe it won’t be a smartphone or any commercial product. Remember a couple of weeks ago OnePlus tweeted about working on a “special project”? Possibly the company is all set to showcase this special project on Tuesday. OnePlus had tweeted“We’re working on a special project (not a phone/commercial product!).” Knitting the series of tweets from the company it is likely that OnePlus may announce the “special project” on March 3.

The teaser sort of looks like a new camera technology. However, it doesn’t reveal any specific details as such. The teaser shows a design somewhat similar to the OnePlus Concept One phone. Probably OnePlus could reveal design and camera details of the upcoming OnePlus phone and it may be similar to the Concept One?

Going by the latest rumours and leaks OnePlus 8 series is in the making. Under the series the company could launch three phones including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal official details about the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro is expected to pack Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, official IP rating and best-in-class camera setup. In fact, the future OnePlus phones are also expected to bring wireless charging technology for the first time.

