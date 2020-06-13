OnePlus Pods — name of OnePlus’ TWS earbuds revealed; launch in July?

OnePlus Pods name revealed; to arrive soon? (Image: Max J.) OnePlus Pods name revealed; to arrive soon? (Image: Max J.)

From smart TVs to affordable phone, to TWS earphones, OnePlus is bringing many new products in the days to come. The company has already confirmed the affordable OnePlus smart TVs and some reports have revealed that the OnePlus Z is going to launch in July soon after the smart TVs. We previously reported that OnePlus is working on TWS earbuds to launch very soon as next month. A new report coming from XDA Developers suggests that OnePlus TWS earbuds will be called OnePlus Pods.

The publication revealed that it found a string of text in the OnePlus 8 first Android 11 beta build that mentions the name upcoming TWS earbuds. The string of text mentions “com.oneplus.twspods” hinting at the fact that the company’s true wireless earbuds will be called OnePlus Pods and not OnePlus Buds as previously suggested.

Google released Android 11 beta update for Pixel phone users and soon after companies including OnePlus announced the list of their first phones to get the software update. For OnePlus, the list includes OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Here’s when your Android phone will get Android 11.

The report further notes that the text also reveals that the OnePlus true wireless earbuds will include elements for reading individual battery levels from a left and right earbud and double-tap gesture controls for music playback.

OnePlus is yet to reveal official details about the OnePlus Pods. So, take the information if a pinch of salt for now.

Last month, tipster Max J. revealed the launch timeline and design of the OnePlus Pods — he tipped the name to be OnePlus Buds. According to the tipster, the earbuds will launch next month after the company launches its affordable smart TVs in India. The OnePlus smart TVs are set to launch on July 2. Rumours suggest that OnePlus will launch two TVs — one with 32-inch and 43-inch. The company has confirmed that the cheaper model will be priced under Rs 20,000.

Previous reports suggested that OnePlus TWS earbuds were initially planned to launch alongside OnePlus 8 series but due to the lockdown, the company delayed the launch to a later date. Reports now suggest that the OnePlus Pods will launch alongside OnePlus Z.

