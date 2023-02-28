scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
OnePlus plans to launch phone with foldable screen this year

OnePlus, which is now a sub-brand of BBK-owned Oppo, has high ambitions to dominate the high-end smartphone segment.

oppo find n2 flip mwc 2023The Oppo Find N2 Flip at display at MWC 2023 (Image: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
OnePlus will debut its first foldable smartphone in the second half of the year, as the brand is finally ready to take a leap of faith in the folding phone form factor. The foldable phone was confirmed in Barcelona on Tuesday at the annual Mobile World Congress.

“It will be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, whether it’s industrial design, mechanical technology or other aspects,” Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus told media at MWC. “It will be a phone with great performance, offering the ultimate OnePlus classic experience,” he added.

oneplus interaction mwc 2023 (Image: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Chinese smartphone brand hasn’t shared many details about the phone yet but promised that the device will deliver the same level of performance the brand is known for.

OnePlus, which is now a sub-brand of BBK-owned Oppo, has high ambitions to dominate the high-end smartphone segment. A foldable smartphone will add a level of prestige attached to the brand, which is exactly what OnePlus needs to better compete with Samsung and Apple, two of its biggest players in the top-end of the phone segment. Right now, OnePlus’ portfolio lacks an ultra-premium smartphone that can compete neck-to-neck with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Also read |Oppo Find N2 Flip makes global debut, new challenge to Samsung’s foldable dominance

South Korea’s Samsung leads the foldable smartphone segment with over 81 per cent market share. Although foldables are still relatively new to the market, brands like Samsung see a huge market for folding smartphones in the future. OnePlus, like Samsung, wants to cash in on the increasing popularity of premium smartphones which is booming in many parts of the world despite a global slowdown in the phone market due to economic uncertainty and high inflation. On average, foldable phones cost over $1000 and can be available in two form factors: folding phones and flip phones.

oneplus mwc 2023 event (Image: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

At the Mobile World Congress trade show, Chinese smartphone brands are showcasing foldable phones for the first time outside of China as the market shifts towards high-end smartphones in key markets like Europe. Huawei spinoff brand Honor, China’s second-largest phone maker, launched the Magic Vs foldable smartphone which will go on sale in Europe for 1,599 euros (or approx $1690). Oppo, the world’s fourth largest smartphone player, is also bringing a clam-shell style foldable phone to international markets. Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone player globally, after Samsung and Apple, has yet to launch a foldable phone internationally.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Barcelona attending the Mobile World Congress at the invite of OnePlus India. He can be reached at anuj.bhatia@indianexpress.com

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 18:27 IST
