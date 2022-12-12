scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

OnePlus brings supports for Jio’s SA 5G to its phones: Here’s the full list

Here is the list of OnePlus smartphones that supports Jio's 5G network in India, which includes the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus 10T.

All the 5G capable OnePlus smartphones support Jio's true 5G network.

OnePlus has announced a new partnership with Jio in India to offer standalone 5G technology on its smartphones. As per the official press note, all the OnePlus smartphones that have access to the Jio network will be able to access the 5G network soon.

Users will be able to experience Jio 5G network on all the 5G-capable OnePlus smartphones for free. However, do note that the availability of the Jio 5G network is currently limited to select cities, and the company is expected to expand the availability of the 5G network across the country in the coming months.

OnePlus smartphones that support Jio 5G network

OnePlus 10 Series (OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T)
OnePlus Series (OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 RT, OnePlus 9 Pro)
OnePlus 8 Series (OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro)
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

On top of this, users can get up to Rs 10,800 cashback benefits for Jio network users who buy a new OnePlus smartphone during the OnePlus anniversary sale period (between December 13 and 18). The first 1000 users will get a complimentary Red Cable Care plan valued at Rs 1,499 along with the Jio Saavn Pro plan worth Rs 399.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region said:

We are delighted to be partnering with the Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine.

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said:

We are delighted to have OnePlus as a strategic partner to Jio, that has worked with us, to enable a sturdy 5G device ecosystem in India. The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind.

