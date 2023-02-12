OnePlus Pad alternatives: These four tablets are great for work and play

At its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus announced a lot of new products including its very first Android tablet — OnePlus Pad. While the company has revealed the features and specifications of the device, one has to wait until April to pre-order it. The tablet offers an extensive range of features, including 5G connectivity, a 144Hz display, a quad-speaker setup, and more.

If you can’t wait till April, then here are four OnePlus Pad alternatives that you can buy right now.

iPad Air (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen iPad Air is one of the best tablets that one can buy at around the Rs 50,000 price mark in India as we have said in our review. This tablet packs an Apple Silicon M1 processor with 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the base model. The iPad also has a great looking 2K display, albeit with just a 60Hz refresh rate. For an asking price of around Rs 53,990, the 5th Gen iPad Air is one of the best tablets to buy in 2023.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

This Android tablet offers a stock UI with a lot of customisation features. This is also one of the few tablets that offer a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display which just costs Rs 44,999. Other prominent features of this laptop include a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, support for a stylus, and a capable Mediatek Kompanio 1300T processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Check out our full review of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also a high-performance Android tablet, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This device comes with a premium metal unibody design. The tablet has an 11-inch 120Hz LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it also supports S Pen for annotations and sketching. It ships with Android 13 with custom OneUI 5, optimised for large screens. In terms of both design and specifications, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a great alternative to the upcoming OnePlus Pad. If you want something that’s slightly larger than most tablets, check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is cheaper than all the other models that we have mentioned in this listicle. Despite being the cheapest model, it still offers the flagship Snapdragon 860 SoC. The tablet has features like Dolby Vision, Atmos, and it even has a quad-speaker setup. If you want a tablet for general usage and content consumption, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is a great device which just costs around Rs 26,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.