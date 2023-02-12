scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad alternatives: These four tablets are great for work and play

OnePlus Pad alternatives: Tablets that are available for purchase right now with premium features, latest specifications and more.

OnePlus Pad is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)
Listen to this article
OnePlus Pad alternatives: These four tablets are great for work and play
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus announced a lot of new products including its very first Android tablet — OnePlus Pad. While the company has revealed the features and specifications of the device, one has to wait until April to pre-order it. The tablet offers an extensive range of features, including 5G connectivity, a 144Hz display, a quad-speaker setup, and more.

If you can’t wait till April, then here are four OnePlus Pad alternatives that you can buy right now.

iPad Air 5th Gen is powered by an Apple Silicon M1 processor (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

iPad Air (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen iPad Air is one of the best tablets that one can buy at around the Rs 50,000 price mark in India as we have said in our review. This tablet packs an Apple Silicon M1 processor with 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the base model. The iPad also has a great looking 2K display, albeit with just a 60Hz refresh rate. For an asking price of around Rs 53,990, the 5th Gen iPad Air is one of the best tablets to buy in 2023.

Mid-range tablet with 120Hz OLED screen (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)
Also read |OnePlus Pad launched: Check out pre-order details, features, and specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

This Android tablet offers a stock UI with a lot of customisation features. This is also one of the few tablets that offer a 2K 120Hz AMOLED display which just costs Rs 44,999. Other prominent features of this laptop include a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, support for a stylus, and a capable Mediatek Kompanio 1300T processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Check out our full review of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 to know more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
The Ultra variant of the Galaxy Tab S8, powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also a high-performance Android tablet, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This device comes with a premium metal unibody design. The tablet has an 11-inch 120Hz LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it also supports S Pen for annotations and sketching. It ships with Android 13 with custom OneUI 5, optimised for large screens. In terms of both design and specifications, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a great alternative to the upcoming OnePlus Pad. If you want something that’s slightly larger than most tablets, check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

An affordable tablet with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is cheaper than all the other models that we have mentioned in this listicle. Despite being the cheapest model, it still offers the flagship Snapdragon 860 SoC. The tablet has features like Dolby Vision, Atmos, and it even has a quad-speaker setup. If you want a tablet for general usage and content consumption, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is a great device which just costs around Rs 26,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 13:40 IST
Next Story

Man, two sons booked for raping 14-year-old girl repeatedly at their Mumbai home

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close