OnePlus’ Oxygen OS 11 may include features we have been waiting for

OnePlus to reveal Oxygen OS 11 (Express File Photo) OnePlus to reveal Oxygen OS 11 (Express File Photo)

OnePlus has confirmed that it will reveal its Android 11-based OxygenOS on August 10 – the Oxygen OS 11. According to the China-based company, Oxygen OS11 will feature “fresh design elements” and “highly anticipated features”. One of the anticipated features can be the ‘Always on’ display that has been teased by the smartphone giant for a long time now.

OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau shared an update on forums that we are very excited about – developments on OxygenOS 11. He announced that “On August 10, we’ll be releasing the final developer’s preview build of OxygenOS 11 to give a small group of our most technically-inclined community members a chance to start testing out some of the new features and share feedback with our team. Then once we’ve squashed most of the big bugs and improved overall stability, we’ll release a full open beta to let even more of you try it out.”

Oxygen OS 11 expected feature

OnePlus’ Oxygen OS is often lauded for its hassle-free, clean look and customisable icons and skins which come in handy for different kids of users. The new features may also include bubble notifications, improved media controls, upgraded notifications user interface.

Earlier this year, OnePlus started Open Ears Forums and IDEAS platform to get direct feedback from the users and what they expect from them. Few features in the next may be one of the popular demands from these forums. Going by the previous trends, Oxygen OS 11 can be released soon after the release of Android 11. However, it is still not clear which old smartphones will be receiving the new update.

ALSO READ | OnePlus Nord: 5 things to know before you buy

OnePlus recently launched its mid-range smartphone, the Nord which has created a buzz in the segment. OnePlus Nord has undercut iPhone SE 2, Samsung Galaxy 10 Lite, and Note 10 Lite by a considerable margin. Nord’s three variants were launched in July — 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd