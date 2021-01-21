OnePlus will ‘operate independently’ despite R&D merger with Oppo

The OnePlus 8T Concept's colour shifting design was also seen on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus. (Image Source: OnePlus 8T video screenshot)

OnePlus and Oppo are merging their Research and Development (R&D) departments. Various reports have suggested that the two brands have aligned their agendas and will now feature a single research department. This could bring the two BBK holdings brands closer than ever. However, OnePlus insists the move will not affect its functioning as an independent brand.

“To better maximise resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor,” said OnePlus on a statement to indianexpress.com “OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users,” the statement added.

OnePlus and Oppo products have been close for a while

Both OnePlus and Oppo have been working on and have launched similar devices and innovations in recent years. These include the OnePlus Band, which is identical to the Oppo band, or the upcoming OnePlus Watch, which is also rumoured to have a lot in common with last year’s Oppo Watch. Even a number of OnePlus flagship devices over the years have had a close resemblance to the Oppo flagship phones of that year.

The change is not just in the phone designs itself, but also the classification of OnePlus smartphones. While the brand originally launched only flagship phones each year, focused at the premium segment, we have seen OnePlus launch three budget-oriented phones recently with the Nord series.

The OnePlus Band was heavily based on the Oppo Band launched in June 2020 (Image: OnePlus/Twitter) The OnePlus Band was heavily based on the Oppo Band launched in June 2020 (Image: OnePlus/Twitter)

This is in addition to the various audio accessories and fitness-focused wearables by OnePlus that have taken cues from their Oppo counterparts. The attention to the budget and accessory segments seem like pages from the Oppo book.

Both brands will still differ on the software front

Reports have suggested that the company’s software will not be a part of the R&D merging deal for now. OnePlus phones come with OxygenOS, while Oppo phones feature the ColorOS Android skin.