OnePlus opens beta program for its gallery app on OxygenOS 9

OnePlus has opened up a beta program for its Gallery app on the OxygenOS 9, which means that company will allow beta testers to get an early preview of the new features intended as well as changes in design which would be coming through the update.

However, since the beta program is only limited to OxygenOS 9, the testing will be limited to only to OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5. Those having OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 will not be eligible for the beta program, according to a post on the official OnePlus forums.

In an official post on OnePlus forum earlier this week, Manu J, the company’s Global Product Operations Manager announced the requirement for beta testers for the Gallery app. The program will help users get to check the new features while the company will benefit on the basis of the feedback it will receive from the beta testers, which will make the app better before the rollout of the stable version.

“As always, we are determined to work with our community to create a better Gallery for OnePlus devices. So, we now invite you to join our Beta Program! Joining the beta program gives you early access to new features and design changes for the Gallery App. At the same time, your suggestions and ideas will be directly shared with our product center, thus helping to shape the gallery App. Join the Gallery beta program from the link below and let’s build a better gallery app together. only devices with OxygenOS 9.0 and above are compatible, 3and 3T is not supported at the moment. Link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.oneplus.gallery” the blog post read.

While beta testing of an application is not something new but OnePlus doing a beta test for one of its core system apps is something interesting, which makes us think if the company will add more such beta programs for its other system apps.