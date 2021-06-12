Tech launches of the week: OnePlus Nord CE, Sony BRAVIA X90J TV series, and more

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset ships with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device supports multi-autofocus (using PDAF+CAF) as well. One can even record 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera, paired with an f/2.45 aperture and EIS support. The OnePlus Nord CE comes with a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India, which is for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.