Tech launches of the week: OnePlus Nord CE, Sony BRAVIA X90J TV series, and more

Today, we witnessed quite a few device launches in the world of tech. Sony launched a new Bravia X90J HDR TV with a cognitive intelligence processor and 55-inch Ultra-HD display. Razer has launched new Opus X wireless headphones, whereas Nokia took the wraps off its Nokia C20 Plus smartphone, which comes with dual rear cameras. Brands like OnePlus and Vivo also unwrapped new phones. Here’s a quick look at all the tech launches for the day.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset ships with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device supports multi-autofocus (using PDAF+CAF) as well. One can even record 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera, paired with an f/2.45 aperture and EIS support. The OnePlus Nord CE comes with a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India, which is for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.
Razer has unveiled a new pair of Opus X wireless headphones, priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,300). Interested buyers can get it via Razer's official site. The headphones come with an adjustable padded leatherette headband, a rotatable circumaural ear cup design, 40mm custom-tuned drivers, Bluetooth v5 support, and 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response. But, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Razer claims that the new set of headphones will last up to 30 hours with ANC enabled and up to 40 hours with ANC off. It offers support for 60ms low-latency connection.
The Vivo Y73 has been launched in India, which is priced at Rs 20,990. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant. It runs Funtouch OS 11.1, which is based on Android 11. The device packs a 6.44-inch full-HD AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, At the back, there is a triple camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.