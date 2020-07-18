OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9, and other launches next week

OnePlus Nord to be launched in India on July 21 (Image: MKBHD YouTube) OnePlus Nord to be launched in India on July 21 (Image: MKBHD YouTube)

There are a number of launches happening in July. Few of them are low-key whereas other launches will have gadget enthusiasts glued to the live stream of the event or the news of the launch. The market for mid-range smartphones, affordable smartphones, truly wireless earbuds, and smart wearables is getting crowded and there is a lot to look forward to in a few days.

Here’s a list of gadgets to watch out for in the next week.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus’ first mid-range smartphone in the Nord series will be unveiled via the first-ever AR launch on July 21. The app to watch the launch is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei has promised a flagship-level camera on the smartphone and a 765 Snapdragon processor. As per a specification sheet leaked by Weibo, Nord will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The 4,000 mAh battery will be supported by 30W Warp charging technology. There will be two storage options (128 and 256 GB) along with 8GB RAM. Also, similar to the OnePlus 8 series, the price in India is expected to be lower than other countries.

This is how the OnePlus Nord will look like This is how the OnePlus Nord will look like

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus’ first attempt at truly wireless earbuds will be launched alongside the Nord. OnePlus confirmed in a tweet that the buds will have a battery backup of 30 hours. It is expected that with the case it should be able to provide 30 hours of music playback. Along with this, the Buds is expected to have touch controls to control volume, change tracks and also individual battery indicator for each bud.

Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi confirmed Redmi Note 9’s India launch on July 20. The budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with 4GB and 6GB variants in India, leaving out the 3GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 global variant has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. It will be run on Android 10-based MIUI 11. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera inside the display cutout.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus’s gaming juggernaut of a phone, ROG Phone 3 has already been listed on Flipkart and will be launched on July 22. This will be the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The specifications of the phone are yet to be released. However, the heavy-duty smartphone series is already a bit hit in the smartphone gaming industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd