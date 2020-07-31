OnePlus Nord alternatives to look at before buying a mid-range smartphone

OnePlus Nord is the company’s attempt to woo the mid-range smartphone buyers (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus Nord is the company’s attempt to woo the mid-range smartphone buyers (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus took the Indian smartphone market by storm with its new Nord series priced as low as Rs 24,999 for the base variant. OnePlus returned to its roots with the Nord series and provided an affordable smartphone that didn’t compromise on the power it packed under the hood. However, OnePlus did not succeed in wiping out its competition with the phone’s launch as there have been few options to look at it in this segment.

Realme X3

Realme X3 series is the closest competitor of the Nord. Launched in the last week of June, Realme X3’s base variant boasts of a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the rear and a dual-camera setup on the front. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and powered by a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 30W Dart charge. By no means, the smartphone falls short on power and a good alternative at this price range.

The Realme X3 base variant is currently available for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart, the same price as Nord’s base variant with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage which will be available in September. The base variant of the Realme X3 SuperZoom’s base variant is impressive too without stretching the budget too much. As the name suggests, the Realme X3 SuperZoom’s main selling point is its camera which offers great results. However, unlike the OnePlus Nord, the Realme X3 series does not support 5G networks.

Poco X2

Poco X2’s top variant costs much less than OnePlus Nord’s base variant. The power-packed successor of the famous Poco F1 was launched in the first quarter of 2020 and starts at Rs 15,999. The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts of a similar 64MP+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth) quad-camera setup on the rear and 20MP+2MP dual punch-hole front cameras. The Poco X2 runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor backed by a 4,500 mAh battery. The top variant has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Poco X2 may not be able to deliver

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is the only smartphone in the list which was launched last year and is still relevant in this price range. The K20 Pro housed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the one used in flagship Android phones of last year. It has a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+8MP+13MP) on the back, and a pop-up 20MP selfie camera. It has a 4000 mAh battery with the company’s own 27W fast charging. The smartphone can run anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. Like the above two phones, Redmi K20 Pro does not support 5G networks either. However, the 5G is technology is still not relevant in India yet. The base variant is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB+256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 29,999.

Samsung M31s

Samsung launched M31s within two weeks of OnePlus Nord’s launch. Samsung M31s’ base variant with 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,499 whereas the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 21,499. Samsung M31 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate on the Samsung M31s is the lowest of all the smartphones on the list. It has a 64MP primary camera, 5MP depth sensor, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera on the back whereas a 32MP camera on the front. It has a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone also supports reverse charging via Type-C cable. It has an Exynos 9611 processor, the same as the M31. Samsung M31s does not support 5G networks like the other smartphones on the list.

If you are still looking to compare these options of the OnePlus Nord, here’s the review of the mid-ranger to help you make the decision.

