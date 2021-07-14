OnePlus Nord 2 will get two major Android OS and three years of security updates (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to make its debut on July 22. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed that the latest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two years of major Android OS updates. This means that the Nord 2 will receive both Android 12 and Android 13.

OnePlus is also promising that the device will get three years of security updates too. This news isn’t really new as just a few days back, the company revealed that all the smartphones that fall under OnePlus Nord series (in India) will get two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates. The flagship handsets (OnePlus 8 series and newer) will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

The device will run on Android 11 OS. The OnePlus Nord 2 will arrive with a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification, as per the official Twitter handle of OnePlus. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed.

At the back of the phone, there could be three cameras. A known tipster Ishan Agarwal recently suggested that the phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It will also offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), similar to the original version. The same Sony sensor is also available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro. The latter is expected to offer features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode as both of them was not available on the original version of OnePlus Buds.