OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 13 beta now available: Here’s how to get it

OnePlus Nord 2, a mid-range device that was launched in 2021 seems to be finally getting the much-anticipated Android 13 update. The latest version of Android brings in several under the hood changes and new features like the Aquamorphic design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Dynamic Computing Engine and more. Here’s a quick look at some of the features and improvements OxygenOS 13 update will bring to the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 Android 13 update: What’s new?

The latest version of OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord 2 will port several elements from Oppo’s ColorOS 13 such as theme colours based the Aquamorphic design language, new animations, shadow reflective clock, optimized widget design and clearer fonts.

Users will also be able to add large folders to the Home Screen, open an app in a folder with a single tap and even turn pages. Other new features like sidebar toolbox, a new feature called shelf which can be accessed by swiping down from the home screen, more customisation options for always-on display, automatic pixelation for chat screenshots and eye comfort in ‘Kids Space’.

Moreover, there are numerous under the hood changes like the introduction of Quantum Animation engine 4.0, adaptive system icon colours, improvements to gaming mode, optimized screencast experience and more markup tools for screenshot editing.

How to sign up for OnePlus Nord 2 Android 13 Beta program?

To apply for the Android 13 Beta program, your device should on firmware version DN2101_11.C.12 or DN2101_11.C.13. To check if you are applicable to sign up for OxygenOS 13 beta, launch the ‘Settings’ app on your phone and head over to the ‘About device’ section.

Here, you will find the option to update your device. Tap on it and it will show the current firmware version. To see if you are applicable for the open beta, click on the three-dot menu on the top right of the screen. If you see an option called ‘Beta program’, simply tap on it, fill the information required on the page which comes up and finally hit the ‘Apply now’ button.

The OxygenOS 13 beta for the OnePlus Nord 2 will initially be available to 5,000 users but is expected to soon available to the general public.