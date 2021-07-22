OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Live Updates: Event to begin at 7:30pm IST

The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be the first OnePlsu phone to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. (Image source: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord 2 in India today. The phone is set to be the first OnePlus device powered by a MediaTek chipset and is set to succeed the original OnePlus Nord that launched last year. OnePlus will also be launching a new pair of True Wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Pro, which is set to feature noise cancellation. The launch event is set to begin on July 22 at 7.30pm IST.

OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Live Stream

If you want to check out the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro today, you can stream the event at 7:30pm IST today from the company’s social media pages and YouTube channel.

OnePlus Nord 2: What to expect?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and is expected to come in two variants with 8GB and 12GB RAM. The phone is also confirmed to come with a 4,500mAh battery and 65W Warp Charging. OnePlus earlier shared on Facebook that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page.