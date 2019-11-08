OnePlus Music Festival: The six who will rock Mumbai!

November has dawned upon us and with it comes the biggest music festival India has ever seen— the OnePlus Music Festival. This concert is not just special because the brand that “Never Settles” is organising it – and OnePlus is renowned for its out-of-the-box events for its community. No, what makes the festival even more special is the artist line-up that it comes with. OnePlus has conjured up a list of the most famous and exclusive artists, both international and national. The festival will allow fans to experience their music in Mumbai, making it very much a once in a lifetime event. And if you think we are going a little overboard, well, then we suggest you take a look at the insane list of artists that are going to be there:

Katy Perry

The person who has taught us all how to “Roar” and made us believe that we are “Fireworks” is all set to make India shake a leg on her numbers. Yes, it is none other than the goddess of pop herself, Katy Perry! The star has sold over 45 million adjusted albums, 135 million tracks and has 35 billion streams. With the most number of followers on Twitter, she was also the first person to reach 100 million followers on the site. This will be the second time that the Hollywood based singer-songwriter will be performing in India. She first performed at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai. “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” said Katy Perry.

Dua Lipa

While Katy Perry may be headlining the festival, following her up is an equally entertaining star. Making her debut in India, the British musical sensation, Dua Lipa is all set to put the stage on fire at the OnePlus Music Festival. Yes, No Lies (pun intended)! The singer-songwriter who started her career as a model, rose to fame with her song “Be the One” and has not looked back since – she won a Grammy for Best New Artist 2019. “I am excited to get back on stage, I feel like it’s going to be such a fun night” she said. We cannot agree more!

Amit Trivedi

Accompanying these two international stars will be a number of Indian musicians, with the multi-talented Amit Trivedi being one of them. The singer, songwriter, music composer, has been inclined towards music since his teenage years. He even had his own band in college and performed locally. Fast forward to today, he has his name in a number of high profile film credits including Dev D, Udta Punjab, Kedarnath and others. It is amazing to think that a person with no formal training in music whatsoever has made it this big in the industry.

Ritviz

Amit Trivedi might not have any formal training in music but this artist does. The 22-year old Ritviz from Pune has trained in Hindustani Classical Music, but incidentally he got his share of attention from a very different genre – EDM and hip hop. Best known for songs like “Udd Gaye” Ritviz became a resident name in the electronic dance music world after he won the Bacardi House Party Session in 2018. With him around, the upcoming OnePlus Music Festival is definitely not going to lack them party feels.

The Local Train

Leading the Indian brigade at the fest will be the Hindi rock band from Delhi, The Local Train. The band first got together in 2008 and since have made its own niche in the world of music. The Local Train is best known for its raw and honest music which is often a blend of Hindi and Urdu. The band has mixed the two languages with rock to create truly exceptional songs like “Aaoge Tim Kabhi” and “Choo Loo.” Expect more musical and lyrical magic from these folks at Mumbai.

Aswekeepsearching

Another notable band that is going to be at the OnePlus Music Festival is Aswekeepsearching. It entered the music industry in 2015 with its debut album “Khwaab” and has been living up to its name ever since. The band believes in using its music as a medium for expressing its emotions, narrating its experiences and conveying its feelings. It has been a regular performer at NH7 Weekender, VH1 Supersonic and a number of college festivals. You can be assured of a totally different sort of music from them at the festival.