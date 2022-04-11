scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
OnePlus ‘More power to you’ launch event set for April 28: What to expect

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' 'More Power to You' launch event which is set for Thursday, April 28.

April 11, 2022 2:54:32 pm
April 11, 2022 2:54:32 pm
OnePlus launch event, oneplus more power to you, oneplus news,The OnePlus launch event will take place at 7pm on April 28. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced a new launch event later this month on April 28. In an event named ‘More power to you,’ the company is expected launch a new smartphone alongside other accessories. In an email about the event, the company said that at the event…”it aims to further strengthen the brand’s commitment of empowering the community with faster charging technology, design, and innovation, giving them the opportunity to do more and create more with enhanced productivity and improved creative flow.”

While OnePlus has not mentioned what device is set to launch, a strong contender for the same is the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.  The budget smartphone is expected to be one of the company’s most affordable phones yet, could be priced below Rs 20,000.

OnePlus could also launch a second phone, as two distinctly designed phones can be seen in the official launch event image, along with a pair of earbuds. This second phone could be the OnePlus Nord 2T, while the earbuds could be the first ever Nord TWS earbuds.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be an even more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which starts at Rs 24,999. The new ‘Lite’ device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 and priced below Rs 20,000. Check out the leaked image of the phone below, as shared by leakster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh).

In terms of specifications, the Nord CE 2 Lite could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset along with 6 or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is also expected to feature a 64MP triple camera module on the back along with a 16MP front camera. We may also see a 6.58-inch LCD display this time with 120Hz refresh rate.

Other expected features include a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The Nord CE 2 Lite is also expected to miss out on an in-display fingerprint scanner and an alert slider, as per leaks.

OnePlus Nord 2T

An update to the OnePlus Nord 2, which has seen numerous blast cases surface over the last few months, could come in the form of the OnePlus Nord 2T. The Nord 2T is also expected to be the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. Not a lot is known so far about the device, but other leaked features include a 4,500mAh battery, 80W charging and a unique-looking  camera module.

The Nord 2T, as per leaks, is also expected to feature a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds

Apart from the smartphone, OnePlus may also launch the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds, a pair of budget-oriented earbuds, leaks for which have been surfacing for over a month now.

More official information should be available soon in the weeks to come.

