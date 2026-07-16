OnePlus may shut down operations in US and Europe amid slowing demand: Report

OnePlus could reportedly wind down its smartphone operations in the US and Europe as part of an Oppo-led restructuring. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

OnePlus could soon exit the US and European smartphone markets as part of a broader restructuring by its parent company, Oppo, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The report says OnePlus is expected to begin winding down its operations in both markets this week. The restructuring may also affect the company’s presence in India, one of its largest markets outside China.

Founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei, OnePlus initially built its reputation by offering flagship-level Android smartphones at competitive prices for technology enthusiasts. Over the years, the company expanded its portfolio with premium flagship devices, budget-friendly Nord smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio products.