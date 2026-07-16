OnePlus may shut down operations in US and Europe amid slowing demand: Report

OnePlus could soon exit the US and European smartphone markets as part of a broader restructuring by its parent company, Oppo, according to a new report by Bloomberg.
The report says OnePlus is expected to begin winding down its operations in both markets this week. The restructuring may also affect the company’s presence in India, one of its largest markets outside China.
Founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei, OnePlus initially built its reputation by offering flagship-level Android smartphones at competitive prices for technology enthusiasts. Over the years, the company expanded its portfolio with premium flagship devices, budget-friendly Nord smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio products.
Following Carl Pei’s departure in 2020 to establish Nothing, OnePlus continued to reposition itself with a wider range of products, although prices of its flagship smartphones gradually increased.
The reported decision comes as the global smartphone market faces mounting pressure from slowing consumer demand and rising component costs.
‘RAMageddon’ and 13% decline in shipments
Market research firms IDC and Counterpoint Research have forecast that global smartphone shipments could decline by more than 13 per cent in 2026, driven in part by a shortage of memory chips, a situation some analysts have dubbed “RAMageddon.” Consumers are also holding onto their existing devices for longer, reducing upgrade cycles across key markets.
According to Counterpoint Research, Oppo recorded a double-digit year-on-year decline in shipments during the second quarter of 2026, with weak demand affecting most of its major markets.
The Bloomberg report suggests Oppo intends to continue operating the OnePlus brand in China while shifting focus to Realme in international markets. Realme has reportedly performed well in regions such as the Nordic countries and could take on a larger role in Oppo’s overseas strategy.
Neither OnePlus nor Oppo has officially confirmed the reported changes.
If implemented, the move would mark a significant shift for OnePlus, which spent more than a decade building a loyal customer base in North America and Europe through its flagship smartphones and enthusiast-focused community.
Despite the reported restructuring, OnePlus customers are expected to continue receiving software updates and after-sales support for devices already in the market, though no official timeline has been announced.