OnePlus launches first Nord Watch in India, comes with 10-day battery life

OnePlus has launched its smartwatch under the Nord segment, called the Nord Watch. The watch comes with a focus on health and fitness and is water-resistant as well. The battery life of up to 10 days. OnePlus has priced the Nord Watch at Rs 4,999 and will be on sale on Amazon from October 4 from 12 noon onwards. It will also be available on the OnePlus India website, and stores. OnePlus is offering Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders a Rs 500 discount on the OnePlus.in website, OnePlus Store App, and select OnePlus Experience Stores. For ICICI Bank cardholders, the discounts will be available tomorrow.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications

OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, HD resolution, and 500 nits brightness. OnePlus says the watch can connect to one’s smartphone using the N Health app. The watch can receive message notifications and control music played on your phone as well.

The watch can track daily steps, calorie measurements, and sleep quality. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It also automatically logs your steps when you go for a run or a walk, notes the company. It also comes with monitoring for heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). For women, the watch helps predict their monthly menstrual cycle with a built-in algorithm.

The OnePlus Nord Watch has a water and dust-resistance rating of IP68. But it cannot be taken for a swim. OnePlus says the strap is designed to be breathable and is made from a sweat-permeable material. The Nord Watch has a metal frame as well. The Watch comes with 230 mAh that lasts up to 10 days of usage or 30 days of standby time. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 LE support.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.