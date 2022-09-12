OnePlus is doing the most OnePlus thing possible: It is asking you to switch off your TV with ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign

The world of tech is fast-paced and unforgiving. Here every new device is better than the last and with every new device, consumers are expected to ditch their existing devices and switch to the new ones. But in this hectic world where every brand is asking users to consume more and more and then some, there is a brand that is actually asking its users to slow down and live the real life with your friends and family that goes beyond the screens and displays.

While most tech brands would never want you to turn their gadgets off, there is a Never Settling brand that values its community and their need to build human connections that go beyond the virtual world. OnePlus has come out with a new TV campaign called, “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” featuring Bollywood’s much-loved couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor. But this is not your typical TV ad that features a celebrity couple who asks viewers to mindlessly buy and stick to their product. As this comes from OnePlus, a brand known to take unconventional routes to success, it actually conveys the weight of its social responsibilities through this ad campaign and urges users to disconnect from their televisions and create genuine bonds with their loved ones.

This is something extremely rare in the world of tech. Imagine one of the best players in the smart TV arena, asking users to cut back their TV time and spend some quality time with their friends and family. This is exactly what has happened with ” Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” from OnePlus.

OnePlus is one of the biggest players in the smart TV space. After entering the segment in 2019, the brand launched a number of smart TVs across different price points. But all these smart TVs have one thing in common. They come with the traditional OnePlus high-end specs paired with an irresistible design and an affordable price combination, making them an absolute hit amongst the users. It is no surprise that OnePlus is the fastest growing smart TV brand in India H1 2022 with a 123% year-on-year growth rate and is amongst the top three smart TV brands in the overall smart TV market in India in Q2 as per the latest Counterpoint report. This is a massive milestone, especially for OnePlus, considering the brand has only recently made an entry in the smart TV world.

Now you would generally expect a brand with such an aggressive product strategy to have the same approach when it comes to advertising. But advertising is where OnePlus completely turns things on its head. While the competitive price and specs are there to deliver the best to their consumers at the most affordable price, OnePlus’ latest ad campaign comes urges users to live and cherish the defining moments of their lives with their loved ones.

The ad features the power couple of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. It is festival season and Mira Kapoor is sitting on the couch while watching content on her OnePlus smart TV at home. She is completely immersed in the experience as she uses the skilfully created OnePlus ecosystem while watching TV. She is using her OnePlus Buds Pro which are connected to the OnePlus smart TV and is operating the TV with her OnePlus 10 Pro. Shahid then enters the room and tries to talk to Mira but she is completely engrossed in the OnePlus TV. He then mentions how it is festival time and that she needs to disconnect. The ad ends when Mira uses Google Assistant to switch off the TV.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director – Marketing Communications, OnePlus India said, “At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice.”

.Popular Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts on the campaign, mentioning: “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families. I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bond by celebrating with their loved ones. The Stay Smarter, Stay Connected campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how OnePlus’ seamless connectivity with other smart features can make life easier.”

Renowned celebrity, Mira Kapoor added: “Celebrating special occasions with family is a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life. With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritize time with your dear ones.”

While the ad delivers a very important message, it also highlights the ecosystem OnePlus has built and perfected in such a short amount of time. With the community’s best interest at heart, OnePlus has again done the most Never Settling yet the most OnePlus thing at the same time with its “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.”” ad campaign.