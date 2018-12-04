OnePlus to open India R&D centre in Hyderabad

OnePlus will open its first research and development (R&D) centre in India with a unit in Hyderabad. This centre will help the Chinese smartphone maker develop Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities for OnePlus products. The company confirmed these plans, along with details of an upcoming OnePlus Experience zone in the IT-based city.

Advertising

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the nature of work to be expected from the new R&D centre. “We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning”, Lau said. He also added that the OnePlus Hyderabad centre could become its largest R&D centre globally by 2022.

This centre will aid the local manufacture of OnePlus phones, and bring the flagship devices in a more affordable price bracket. Previously, OnePlus had also hinted at expanding to smart TV production, which would be accelerated through this centre. The company believes that the Telangana capital’s presence as an Indian start-up hub will help expand its future plans.

These ambitions also come with goals for OnePlus’ retail presence in the region. Hyderabad currently holds a OnePlus Exclusive service centre, but offline product sales are taken care of by retailers Croma and Reliance Digital. The presence of OnePlus Experience zones will help the company maintain reach with OnePlus Community members in India.