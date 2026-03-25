OnePlus India head Robin Liu steps down, denies shutdown buzz

OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robin Liu has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role in the company.
While Liu hasn’t disclosed the reason why he is leaving the company, in a statement to the media, in a statement to indianexpress.com, OnePlus said: “We thank Robin for his contribution to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”
Rumour also has it that Liu is already back in China and will serve his last day on March 31.
Liu took the position of OnePlus India CEO back in 2024 and has played an important part in expanding sales in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets. Earlier this year, in January, he dismissed rumours that OnePlus would be winding up its operations and quitting the Indian market.
The speculations surfaced after Android Headlines said that the company was stealthily reducing its presence in several countries.
At the time, Liu said that he “wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.” He also urged stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims.
However, with Liu now stepping down, the rumour mill claims that OnePlus may shut down in global markets as early as next month.
Liu’s decision to step down as India CEO comes as OnePlus’ parent company, BBK Electronics, is restructuring its smartphone business to free up resources and speed up development and research.
Recently, Realme, another BBK Electronics-owned company, was moved under Oppo. In the last few years, OnePlus has been losing its share in the Indian market.
Rumour also has it that the company won’t be launching its upcoming flagship – the OnePlus 16 in India, but instead will focus on its mid-range Nord series.