OnePlus India head Robin Liu steps down, denies shutdown buzz

OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robin Liu has confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role in the company.

While Liu hasn’t disclosed the reason why he is leaving the company, in a statement to the media, in a statement to indianexpress.com, OnePlus said: “We thank Robin for his contribution to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Rumour also has it that Liu is already back in China and will serve his last day on March 31.

Liu took the position of OnePlus India CEO back in 2024 and has played an important part in expanding sales in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets. Earlier this year, in January, he dismissed rumours that OnePlus would be winding up its operations and quitting the Indian market.