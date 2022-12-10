Several OnePlus users complain about green line display issue following latest OxygenOS update

Green lines typically appear on smartphone displays – or any other displays for that matter – when there’s a problem with the connector or if the device has taken a beating. It’s a hardware issue. But as is the case with several OnePlus owners, their devices are running into green line issues after a software update.

@oneplus @OnePlus_IN @OnePlus_Support I am an owner of OnePlus 9r. Post installation of latest update, there is a bright green line cutting across my screen..i have been to service centre in Bhubaneswar, but no help. This needs urgent redressal! #onepluscheater #oneplussucks pic.twitter.com/97sexOZdeV — Biswajit kar (@Biswajit_Kar9) December 8, 2022

According to several recent reports on Twitter, the OxygenOS 13 update causes a green line to appear on a number of OnePlus devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R – basically the company’s entire catalogue of devices eligible for the OxygenOS 13 update. The OnePlus 10 Pro seems to be in the clear, though.

It isn’t clear from the reports if the issue strikes right after the device is updated to the latest OxygenOS build or if it takes some time, but a link between that particular version and the issue cannot be overlooked.

If user reports are to be believed, then the green line appears even if the device hasn’t been dropped, water-damaged, or mishandled in any way, which is quite odd. Another observation was that all complaints so far seem to come from Indian owners, although that could have more to do with the fact that OnePlus is so popular in the country.

Unfortunately, at this time, the green line issue does not have any known workarounds. While some users do say it’s sporadic for them, green lines are almost always hardware-related and are more often than not permanent. If you are facing the problem, then it’s best to take the affected device to the service centre. Under-warranty units should get a free-of-cost display replacement, but out-of-warranty units might require some convincing on your part.