OnePlus to launch its first Truly Wireless Earphones on July 21 alongside Nord

OnePlus has finally announced that it will launch its True Wireless (TWS) Buds on July 21 alongside its mid-range smartphone Nord. The announcement came via a tweet, “You guessed it right! See our first truly wireless earphones on July 21. #OnePlusBuds”.

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.”

You guessed it right! See our first truly wireless earphones on July 21. #OnePlusBuds pic.twitter.com/LvFwthLTnJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2020

The company claims that “OnePlus Buds are designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience.”

Earlier OnePlus teased the launch of OnePlus Buds on July 10 on Twitter with a photo of the company’s previous three Bluetooth earphones. The OnePlus buds will be the company’s first-ever TWS buds.

The OnePlus Nord and TWS Buds will be launched via AR launch which will be a one of a kind product launch. The AR launch can be live-streamed by downloading the OnePlus Nord AR app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Shenzhen-giant has also made a physical invite available on Amazon. The buyers of physical invite of the launch stand to win great prizes. OnePlus Buds can be included in the list of great prizes for a selected few customers.

The upcoming earbuds are expected to have unique features like individual battery levels for both the earbuds as users tend to use wireless earbuds separately at times. The earbuds are also expected to have touch controls to control music playback and volume. The new entrant in TWS category will compete with Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, etc. However, there is no clarity about the pricing of the much-awaited product.

