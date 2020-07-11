OnePlus earbuds teased on Amazon; may arrive with Nord on July 21

OnePlus earbuds may launch alongside Nord on July 21 (Source: Tipster Max J.) OnePlus earbuds may launch alongside Nord on July 21 (Source: Tipster Max J.)

OnePlus may soon launch its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds as the company teased the next-in-line earbuds with a tweet on Friday. Ahead of OnePlus’ much-awaited Nord series first mid-range smartphone, a tipster suggested on the same day that the TWS earbuds have been listed on Amazon India’s subscription portal. The first TWS earbuds from OnePlus may get launched alongside Nord’s AR launch on July 21.

Till now, OnePlus has launched three wireless earphones — Bullets Wireless, Bullets Wireless 2, and Bullets Wireless Z. The latest entrant to the list, Bullets Wireless Z were critically acclaimed for their price and features like quick charging.

A throwback picture? Not quite. A sign of what’s next in line? Maybe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KmwgSngwGE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 10, 2020

OnePlus is yet to reveal any official details about their upcoming product. However, earlier reports from XDA Developers suggested that the TWS earbuds will be called OnePlus Pods.

The upcoming earbuds are expected to have unique features like individual battery levels for both the earbuds as users tend to use wireless earbuds separately at times. The earbuds are also expected to have touch controls to control music playback and volume.

The earbuds will directly be in competition with earbuds from companies like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others.

Earlier in the week, OnePlus Nord’s launch was confirmed. They also announced a physical OnePlus Nord AR launch invite which is now available on Amazon for Rs 99. Apparently, the ones buying the launch invite stand a chance to win great prizes. If OnePlus Pods are released alongside Nord, the great prizes list may include the new TWS earbuds.

For the ones pre-ordering the smartphone, OnePlus will send them a surprise gift box with limited-edition merchandise of the company. Also, the pre-order customers who get the device before August 31 will receive an additional gift box which will have OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. The pre-order of the phone is available for Rs 499 starting July 15.

