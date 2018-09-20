OnePlus opens contest for naming Smart TV, with OnePlus TV as prize

OnePlus has now announced a new contest for its users for the recently announced OnePlus TV. OnePlus has now announced a new contest for its users for the recently announced OnePlus TV.

OnePlus has now announced a new contest for its users for the recently announced OnePlus TV. As per a new blog post from the company, OnePlus wants its fan base, as well as OnePlus Community members to suggest a name for its first Smart TV. The device had recently confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, and will be the first product outside smartphones.

In the latest post, OnePlus TV Product Manager Stephen Lin has opened up a global contest to give a ‘namesake’ to the smart TV. The contest rules allow entrants to suggest one name for the TV per entry, and submit it along with their personal details before October 17.

From these entries, the OnePlus team will select 10 finalists, who will receive a pair of Bullets Wireless headphones. While the winner will be announced before December 17, the selected entry will be awarded a OnePlus TV, as well as a first-hand experience of the OnePlus TV launch event.

Lin mentions this contest not only as a means of interacting with users, but as a point of ‘understanding’ and learning for the company. Stating the example of the name ‘OxygenOS’, as well as its user relationship since the launch of OnePlus One, Lin believes that sharing the experience of building the TV on OnePlus community feedback would be the right step ahead.

Since the post explicitly mention naming a winner before December 17, it might not be wrong to consider that as the launch date of OnePlus’ first smart TV. While introducing the company’s need for diversification, that included creating a ‘connected home experience’, Pete Lau did mention the plans to have an innovative device, that offered more than just streaming abilities. Like its phone, the posts have suggested that OnePlus TV could have a premium design, that would be created through user feedback and suggestions.

