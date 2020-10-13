OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits to start ‘own venture’: Report

OnePlus' Carl Pei reportedly quits company (Image: Wikipedia)

Just a day ahead of the OnePlus 8T 5G launch, a report coming from TechCrunch reveals that co-founder Carl Pei has quit the company. To recall, Pei joined the Chinese company in December 2013. The report cites a person familiar with the development and notes that Pei has left OnePlus to start his own venture.

Pei started his journey with OnePlus with the launch of OnePlus One in 2014 in the month of April. He is one of the prominent faces in the smartphone industry. Since the launch of the OnePlus One, we have seen Pei launch several premium OnePlus phones. The last smartphone Pei launched in the global market is the OnePlus Nord the company’s affordable offering.

Additionally, another report coming from Android Central suggests that Pei left the Shenzhen-headquartered company in the “recent weeks”. Pei hasn’t officially announced the move yet.

The news was first revealed by a Reddit user who posted that two internal notices sent by OnePlus to its staff which didn’t include Pei’s name in the leadership team. Additionally, the two notices mentioned Emily Dai as the new head of the OnePlus Nord lineup.

A day to go for OnePlus 8T launch

The announcement comes at the time when the company is preparing to launch its new flagship device in the global market. The OnePlus 8T is expected to be a much upgraded version of the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year. The company CEO and founder Pete Lau has been teasing details of OnePlus 8T for the past few weeks. The company has also revealed the design of the OnePlus 8T and it looks very different when compared to the predecessor OnePlus 7T launched last year.

The OnePlus 8T 5G will come packed with a 120hz fluid AMOLED display, 65W warp charge, Type-C charging port, and 48MP quad rear cameras. After the phone is launched, the 8T will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

The company is yet to reveal the OnePlus 8T price in India. The OnePlus 8 comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 41,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 44,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G comes in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 54,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 59,999.

This time the company is skipping OnePlus 8T Pro as according to Lau the OnePlus 8 Pro still makes a lot of sense.

