OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launches new venture, and it’s called ‘Nothing’

Nothing will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of 2021. (Image credit: Nothing)

Carl Pei, the charismatic co-founder of OnePlus, has announced a new company: Nothing. This is Pei’s second venture after OnePlus, one of the most successful premium smartphone brands in the world. Pei left OnePlus two months ago.

Not much is known about Pei’s London-based consumer technology company. The brand hasn’t revealed anything about the product roadmap but said its first ‘smart devices’ will release in the first half of this year.

In December, Pei’s new venture received 7 million in seed funding from several high-profile ventures including “father of the iPod” Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Product Hunt CEO Josh Buckley, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, Cred’s Kunal Shah, and others. Pei has previously said that he plans to use the money to invest in R&D as well as setting up an office in London.

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” says Pei. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.”

It is not clear what new product Pei plans to launch under the Nothing brand. Some speculate that Pei is working on audio accessories that could be accompanied by a subscription-based music service.

Pei is best-known for OnePlus, the brand he co-founded with Pete Lau in 2013. Rumours of Pei leaving OnePlus first surfaced earlier last year, and the Swedish entrepreneur left the company in October. The reason for Pei leaving the company is unknown, though some observes say OnePlus is losing its direction lately.