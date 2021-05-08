OnePlus Clipt is a clipboard-syncing transfer tool for your phone and PC

Clipt allows you to share files, photos and text across devices.

Smartphone maker OnePlus has launched a new app called Clipt that makes cross-device clipboard sending possible for text, photos and files. While it can be used as a tool to quickly share these data types between devices, the app also supports a clipboard feature that lets users copy an element on one device and paste it into another.

“The app and Chrome extension creates a link between your devices to seamlessly connect your clipboard,” OnePlus said. “Once installed you can copy on one device and paste on another or use it to send files back and forth easily, connected to as many devices as you’d like.”

Check out the video below.

How Clipt works

Clipt works by getting access to your Google Drive data and using Drive to send things between devices. To maintain privacy, Clipt transfers a way to download just the files you shared on the first device, on the second device.

“In the permissions, you’ll see we request the read and write of your Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates as it’s siloed,” OnePlus explained. “In the app or extension we keep the last 10 items available to you, but after that it auto deletes so it won’t fill up your storage.”

The new app comes not long after OnePlus decided to discontinue its FileDash app in favour of Google’s new Nearby Share. While Nearby Share is pretty easy to use in itself, it does lack a cross-device clipboard feature, which is where Clipt would fill in.

Clipt is currently available on the Google Play Store for your Android device and is also available on the Chrome extensions store for your browser. This lets you also use Clipt between a smartphone and a desktop/laptop.