OnePlus CEO Pete Lau: India is our benchmark for creating successful global products

OnePlus achieved a revenue of over $1 billion in 2017, of which India accounted for nearly one-third of all earnings. This was stated by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a blog post, reflecting on the brand’s progress in India since its debut in 2015. He added in the post that India has become “our benchmark for creating successful global products”.

Recounting the company’s India journey, Lau said that OnePlus had planned shipping only 5,000 units of the OnePlus One to India, soon after the product had been launched in China in 2014. At that point, the Chinese smartphone maker had sent invites to lucky customers via email, with the option to book the OnePlus One. These invites could be forwarded by recipients to their friends who wished to purchase the phone. Eventually, Lau recalls that the company received over 2 lakh bookings of the OnePlus One from India.

In the statement, OnePlus CEO Lau also compliments India for the reception received by its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6. Launched in May this year, the OnePlus 6 sold over 1 million units within 22 days. In India, this flagship was made available for pre-orders and sale via Amazon, and starts at Rs 34,999.

The OnePlus 6 not only showcased all its storage configurations (4GB RAM+64GB memory; 6GB RAM+128GB memory; 8GB RAM+256GB memory) here, but also launched multiple variants, like the Marvel Avengers Limited edition and the Lava Red colour variant. Recently, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive Android P support. This adds to the company’s list of devices slated for the next Android version, that includes its latest flagship.

