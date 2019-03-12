OnePlus CEO hints at possible launch of truly wireless earphones with the OnePlus 7

In a Weibo post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau expressed his opinion on the removal of the headphone jack on smartphones. He says that the removal of the audio jack will help boost the development of wireless earphones.

Advertising

Pete Lau says that with each passing generation, the technology should get better. He also asks for suggestions on how to improve the OnePlus earphones as he adds that even though Bullets Wireless is good, they can get better.

Watch: OnePlus 6T review

With OnePlus 6, the brand launched its first wireless earphones– OnePlus Bullets Wireless. It was launched for a price of Rs 3,990 and performed well in our review. The earphone has features like fast charging via USB Type-C port and support for Google Assistant.

Coming to the audio jack, though present in OnePlus 6, the brand removed it when it launched the OnePlus 6T. With OnePlus CEO emphasising the need to remove the audio jack and asking suggestions for the next OnePlus earphones, it might not come as a surprise if OnePlus launches a truly wireless headset along with the OnePlus 7.

Also read | OnePlus 7 will not feature wireless charging confirms company CEO: Report

It was reported that the launch of OnePlus 7 is expected as early as May this year. As per the leaked renders, the device will have a popup selfie camera, a full-screen display without any kind of notch and triple rear camera setup.

Advertising

Given the leaks and rumours for the next OnePlus flagship, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor, 12MP+20MP+3D ToF triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, 6GB RAM, 4,150mAh battery and 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio.