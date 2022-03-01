OnePlus cancels UnifiedOS plans, OxygenOS to remain independent

In a new post on the OnePlus Forums website, OnePlus founder Pete Lau spoke about the future of OnePlus in 2022 and the brand’s plans moving forward. One of the aspects Lau focused on was OxygenOS, the signature OnePlus skin that fans loved for years, and one that was almost on the brink of extinction.

OnePlus’ original plan was to merge the OxygenOS skin with Oppo’s ColorOS skin across all OnePlus and Oppo devices. This single ‘UnifiedOS’ skin move was heavily criticised by both long-time OnePlus fans as well as the tech community.

“While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties,” Lau explained in the post.

“This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our Community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties,” he added.

Future of OxygenOS

OnePlus is yet to release a stable version of OxygenOS 12 for many devices, but it seems OxygenOS 13 is here to stay now.

“With OxygenOS 13, we want to deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS, like a fast and smooth experience, burdenless design, and ease of use. OxygenOS 13 will retain its unique visual design and a range of exclusive customization features,” Lau further explains in the post.

“Naturally, we’ll have more to say about OxygenOS 13, new product technologies, and other updates announced in this forum post as we move forward in 2022,” he adds.

While the codebase is still going to be merged with Oppo, it remains to be seen if ColorOS specific changes like the reversed navigation bar layout or the new customisations page will stick or take a more traditional OxygenOS avatar in future updates.