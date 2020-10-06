Cheaper OnePlus Buds Z to launch alongside OnePlus 8T next week

(Representational image)

On October 14 OnePlus will not only launch the OnePlus 8T but many other products alongside. One of the products will be the company’s next pair of truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Buds Z. The company has officially teased the earphones and revealed that they will be IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

These earbuds are said to be an affordable version of the OnePlus Buds launched just a few months ago. In addition to the IP rating, the teaser reveals that the OnePlus Buds Z will have silicon ear tips. In one of the latest tweets teasing the Buds Z, OnePlus noted “No matter the weather, you won’t miss a beat with our new IP55-rated buds. See them October 14.”

A few days ago OnePlus shared an image of a silicone earbud but the teaser doesn’t reveal the design of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z. The image was captioned, “A whole new world of sound. Coming soon.”

Rumours suggest that OnePlus is using ‘Z’ for the upcoming pair of earbuds is because they are going to be affordable. To recollect, OnePlus previously launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z which are the cheaper variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. The OnePlus global launch event will kick off on at 7:30pm IST on the OnePlus India website on October 14. Although the brand plans to launch several new products, the star of the event will definitely be the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12, Pixel 4a: Phone launches this month This time there will be the first time the company will not launch a Pro version. In other words, there will not be any OnePlus 8T Pro this time around and the confirmation for this has come from CEO Pete Lau. Lau believes that the OnePlus 8 Pro offers everything that a flagship can bring and hence doesn’t require a successor right now. Meanwhile, some rumours suggest that OnePlus is gearing up to bring a new Nord smartphone in the months to come. OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the upcoming Nord device as of yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.