OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2, company confirms

OnePlus is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro on July 22, alongside the OnePlus Nord 2. The company has confirmed this news in a blog post. OnePlus is also allowing users to test the new set of earphones in advance.

The original OnePlus Buds was launched back in July 2020. The company then unveiled a cheaper of it, which is called OnePlus Buds Z. Now, it is gearing up to launch the Pro version. The brand has also announced ‘The Lab,’ a limited product review program that OnePlus has used in the past to get some early product feedback from users.

“Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn’t know the new installment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro! Do you want to test them both? Well, you might have to wait less than you expected. The Lab is back and following our most recent edition of The Lab – OnePlus U1S – we’ll have a non-phone product again. This time we are including two products – The OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the Buds Pro,” OnePlus said.

Interested users can submit their applications on this site. Note that the deadline to submit the application is July 17. If you get selected, then the company will ship the device around the official launch event and it will give seven calendar days to write the review.

As for the features of the OnePlus Buds Pro, the company hasn’t revealed anything. But, the Pro version is expected to offer features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode as both of them was not available on the original version of OnePlus Buds. Brands like Realme is already offering affordable wireless earbuds with ANC support.