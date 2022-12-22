OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design, colour option, and features confirmed

The original OnePlus Buds Pro was one of the best premium TWS-style earbuds of 2022. The company is now all set to launch the successor to the same. OnePlus will launch the Buds Pro 2 along with the OnePlus 11 on February 7 in India. OnePlus has now shared a picture of the Buds Pro 2 along with its retail package, which confirms the design, colour option, and some of the prominent features of the upcoming TWS from OnePlus.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features and specifications

The new earbuds look similar to predecessor with the Apple AirPods Pro-like stem design. The earbuds will come in a dual-tone finish with a combination of a glossy and matte finish. In terms of audio, the Buds Pro 2 are said to pack a dual 11mm and 6mm audio driver along with three microphones on each earbud with support for active noise cancellation, ambient mode, and more.

In terms of battery with ANC, the Buds Pro 2 should last for 6 hours and with ANC disabled, the earbuds should last as long as 9 hours per charge, and the carry case is expected to include at least two more full charges. This year, OnePlus will introduce the Buds Pro 2 in Arbor Green, which will help distinguish it from the current model. On top of that, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are tuned by Dynaudio and is expected to offer better audio output. The retail package also confirms that the Buds Pro 2 will support Hi-Res audio output and is likely to support codecs like LHDC 4.0.

The charging or the carry case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes in a pebble-shaped form-factor with a USB Type-C port for fast charging, and it is also most likely to support wireless charging.

While there is no official confirmation on the pricing yet, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are likely to cost around Rs 10,000 in India and will compete against the likes of the recently launched Oppo Enco X2, which also offers features like ANC, Hi-Res audio, and Dynaudio tuning.