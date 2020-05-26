OnePlus Buds launch in July? Things we know about these TWS earbuds (Image: Max J.) OnePlus Buds launch in July? Things we know about these TWS earbuds (Image: Max J.)

OnePlus will soon join Xiaomi, Realme and many other smartphone manufacturers who are getting into the audio space with their true wireless earphones. OnePlus already has a wireless earphones lineup but following the trend, the company is now gearing up to bring its TWS earbuds very soon. In fact, reports suggest that the TWS earbuds could go official as early as July. What will OnePlus call its TWS earbuds? A new report reveals the name will be ‘OnePlus Buds’.

Popular tipster Max J., who was also the one to reveal that OnePlus’ true wireless earbuds are coming soon, has confirmed the name of the audio product. In one of his latest tweets the tipster said that the earbuds will be called OnePlus Buds. The earbuds are tipped to launch in July — most likely alongside the OnePlus Z, the company’s first ‘affordable’ 5G smartphone.

Besides confirming the name of the earbuds the tipster also revealed a render of the product and it looks nothing like the Apple AirPods as reported earlier. The charging case of the upcoming OnePlus Buds appears to be oval in shape. The charging procedure, however, is expected to be the same as other TWS earbuds. This means as soon as the earbuds are put inside the case they will start charging while when taken outside the charging will stop and the earbuds will be connected to the smartphone.

OnePlus Buds will reportedly launch alongside the OnePlus Z (Image: Max J.)

The OnePlus Buds case actually looks quite similar to the Google Pixel Buds but Max J. himself asks everyone to take the design with a pinch of salt. According to reports, OnePlus Buds were expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the launch was delayed.

The OnePlus Buds will reportedly launch alongside the OnePlus Z which eas previously tipped to be called OnePlus 8 Lite. The affordable OnePlus phone is also said to come with 5G support. According to rumours OnePlus Z will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and include a 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. That’s all we know about the OnePlus Z for now. Previously, the OnePlus Z (OnePlus 8 Lite) was tipped to come with

