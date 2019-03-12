OnePlus announces winner of OxygenOS feature challenge

OnePlus held a challenge last month called #OnePlusPMChallenge where they asked their users to provide new ideas and designs which can be made a new feature of the company’s OxygenOS. One of their users Léandro Tijink has been declared as its winner.

Tijink had created mock-up designs and a website. From small adjustments like creating a cleaner look for quick settings to full on new customisation experiences, he suggested over 20 tweaks to the current OxygenOS.

OnePlus said that its software team will be working with Tijink to refine and implement some of those ideas into a future public release of OxygenOS. Along with having his ideas used in a future version of OxygenOS, Tijink has won an all-expenses paid trip to the company’s next launch event later this year.

“The new “experience” will be suitable for everyone, of all ages. It will be more pleasant for younger people, and easier to understand for less-technical people. It also brings new possibilities for more technical people, like easier theming, customizability and personalization,” Tijink wrote in a detailed post on OnePlus forum.

OnePlus will soon launch its next smartphone dubbed, OnePlus 7 and it is expected that the phone could launch as early as May this year. The new iteration of the OnePlus flagship will come with many new features like an updated processor which will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

OxygenOS is a OnePlus’s own user interface based on Google’s Android. The company has taken on various feedback from their users in the past and have made changes like adding our Gaming Mode, reversing how the three-way-alert slider functions, and adding gesture controls.