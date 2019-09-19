OnePlus announces pop-ups at 8 cities ahead of OnePlus 7T launch on Sept 26

OnePlus will host pop-ups across eight Indian cities from September 27, which is a day after OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch. At the pop-ups, OnePlus will display OnePlus 7T and new TV at starting from 2 pm. The pop-up stores will be put up in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

OnePlus 7T launch event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi. The passes for the event can be bought on the OnePlus India website starting from 10 am from September 20. Those interested can experience OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV at the pop-up stores.

In Mumbai, the OnePlus pop-up store will be set-up at Phoenix Market City in Kurla West, while in Bengaluru, the venue is Bangalore Orion Mall in Rajajinagar. OnePlus pop-ups in New Delhi and Pune will be held at Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar and Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar respectively.

In Hyderabad, the venue is Sujana Forum Mall at Kukatpally and in Chennai Phoenix Marketcity at Indira Gandhi Nagar in Chennai respectively. OnePlus pop-up store in Ahmedabad will be at Ahmedabad One Mall in Vastrapur. Finally, OnePlus has chosen Kolkata South City Mall in Jadavpur in Kolkata.

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and triple cameras at the back. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared on Twitter an image of OnePlus 7T, which reveals a circular rear camera module and an improved matte-frosted glass design. Those who buy the phone are pop-up can avail an instant discount of Rs 1500.

OnePlus 7T can be pre-booked at any OnePlus experience store, authorised store or kiosk. Those who pre-book the device can avail one-time accidental screen replacement, which will be valid for six months from date of purchase. More offers include 50 per cent off on Bullets Wireless 2 and an instant discount of Rs 1500 for transactions on select bank debit and credit cards.